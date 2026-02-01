Putin's 'window' for a peace deal is narrowing due to growing budget deficit - Bloomberg

$42.850.00
January 31, 05:53 PM • 10181 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 16503 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 14773 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 15590 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 15070 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 11993 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 11181 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
January 31, 12:33 PM • 6204 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
January 31, 11:48 AM • 11249 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
January 31, 10:30 AM • 18658 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 31274 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 60909 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 41332 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 46460 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 49079 views
Putin's 'window' for a peace deal is narrowing due to growing budget deficit - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin faces a 'narrowing window' for reaching a peace deal in Ukraine due to Russia's growing budget deficit. Moscow sees little chance of a breakthrough in peace talks.

Putin's 'window' for a peace deal is narrowing due to growing budget deficit - Bloomberg

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin faces a "narrowing window" to reach a peace deal in Ukraine, as Russia struggles with a growing budget deficit to finance its war. This is reported by Bloomberg, informs UNN.

Details

Thus, according to unnamed sources familiar with the matter, Russian officials are concerned that budget expenditures this year will again exceed the planned level if additional war spending is needed: they are trying to find new sources of revenue of up to 1.2 trillion rubles ($16 billion) to balance the key budget indicator.

This is equivalent to an additional 0.5% of gross domestic product on top of the planned deficit for this year of 1.6% of GDP amid declining energy revenues and the impact of the artificial strengthening of the ruble

- the media quotes sources.

It is indicated that Moscow sees little chance of a breakthrough in peace negotiations.

While Russian and Ukrainian military delegations are clarifying technical details related to the implementation of any potential ceasefire, territorial disputes require political decisions at the leadership level

- the article says.

The authors add that Russia's budget situation could worsen further as US sanctions force oil producers to lower already low oil prices.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that territorial issues cannot be resolved without a direct meeting with the Russian leader. Ukraine is open to negotiations with the participation of Russia and the United States, and also counts on security guarantees.

"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USA31.01.26, 19:28 • 16499 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPolitics
Sanctions
State budget
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine