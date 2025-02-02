Putin does not want real negotiations, he will insist that it is a war between Russia and the West - Zelenskyy

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not want real negotiations. He will insist that this is a war between Russia and the West.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with The Associated Press, UNN reports.

Putin does not want real negotiations. He will insist that this is a war between Russia and the West. When President Trump tells him that Ukraine should be at the negotiating table, Putin will look for excuses - he will tell the story of illegitimacy again, stall for time and try to avoid ending the war - Zelensky said.

He noted that the issue is not about individuals - it is about Putin's position within his own state.

He wants to show that Ukraine is not a sovereign entity, that he is at war with NATO and the West, so why should he talk to Ukraine? In his mind, he is at war with America, and he thinks he is winning. But on the battlefield, despite all the difficulties, Ukraine did not allow him to win - Zelensky said.

Zelenskiy said that without security guarantees , any agreement with Russia would only be a harbinger of future aggression, and that Ukraine's membership in NATO is the “cheapest” option for Ukraine's allies.

Zelenskiy said that Putin confirmed on January 28 that he is afraid of negotiations and strong leaders and is doing everything to drag out the war.

On January 28, Putin once again called Zelenskyy an allegedly illegitimate leader. He also said that he would be ready to send people to negotiate with Zelensky.

Putin claims that “anyone” can conduct negotiations with Russia on behalf of Ukraine , but only people legitimately authorized to do so should sign the documents that result from them. In addition, Putin believes that if Kyiv runs out of ammunition, the war with Ukraine will allegedly end in a month or two.