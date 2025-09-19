$41.190.02
Putin dismissed Kozak, deputy head of his administration, who opposed the attack on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 782 views

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin dismissed Dmytro Kozak from the post of deputy head of the Russian presidential administration. Kozak was the only participant in the meeting of the Russian Security Council on February 21, 2022, who opposed the start of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Putin dismissed Kozak, deputy head of his administration, who opposed the attack on Ukraine

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin dismissed Dmytro Kozak from the post of deputy head of the Russian presidential administration. This is stated in the corresponding decree of the Kremlin ruler, reports UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

"To dismiss Kozak Dmytro Mykolayovych from the post of deputy head of the administration of the president of the Russian Federation," the document says.

Recall

Earlier, Russian media reported that Dmytro Kozak, deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, had resigned. The politician submitted his resignation letter voluntarily over the weekend. According to some reports, he will continue his activities in business, but what kind of business it will be is not specified.

Kozak was the only participant in the meeting of the Russian Security Council on February 21, 2022, who opposed the start of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Fallen out of favor: Putin's deputy chief of staff Kozak urged Russian dictator to end the war - NYT10.08.25, 21:46 • 6398 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Ukraine