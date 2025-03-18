Putin did not confirm the time of the conversation with Trump
Putin publicly refuted his press secretary Peskov's statement about the scheduled time of the telephone conversation with Donald Trump. He also accused Ukraine's allies of wanting to weaken the Russian Federation.
russian president vladimir putin commented on the statement of the press secretary of the kremlin dmitry peskov regarding the time of the planned telephone conversation with us president donald trump. this is reported by russian media, writes UNN.
In particular, as peskov reported, the russian leader's telephone conversation with the us president is to take place on march 18 from 16:00 to 18:00 local time (from 15 to 17 kyiv time).
However, putin did not confirm this information.
"Don't listen to him (peskov - ed). he has such a job," putin said.
Putin's speech took place shortly before the previous time of expected negotiations with trump.
putin, as sky news notes, also used the speech to accuse ukraine's allies of wanting to "weaken and restrain" russia.
Before the telephone conversation with trump, putin told russian businesses not to count on the restoration of full free trade or capital movement in the event of the easing of sanctions.
"Our competitors always want to weaken and restrain us," he said.
"Even if one side makes a gesture and offers to cancel or facilitate something, another way to create problems for us will be found immediately," putin said.
It was previously reported that donald trump stated that he plans to negotiate with the president of the russian federation on the settlement of the war in the near future.
The kremlin commented on this statement and noted that the telephone conversation with russian dictator vladimir putin will take place between 16 and 18 local time.