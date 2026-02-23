Putin declared the development of nuclear forces an absolute priority for the Russian Federation during his address on "Defender of the Fatherland Day"

The Russian dictator announced his intention to strengthen the country's nuclear triad amid the termination of the last bilateral pact with the United States on limiting strategic offensive arms. In his video address, the Kremlin leader emphasized that modernizing the arsenal is a key tool for ensuring global balance of power and strategic deterrence. This is reported by UNN.

The Kremlin plans to use the military experience accumulated over almost four years of full-scale invasion of Ukraine to improve all types of armed forces. Priority areas include increasing combat readiness and mobility of troops for operations in the most difficult conditions.

The development of the nuclear triad, which guarantees Russia's security and ensures effective strategic deterrence and balance of power in the world, remains an absolute priority. — Putin said in a speech on the occasion of the Russian military holiday.

These statements were made two days before the fourth anniversary of the start of the major war, which caused large-scale destruction and numerous human casualties, emphasizing Moscow's further course towards militarization and escalation of tensions.

After the expiration of the New START treaty in early February 2026, Russia and the United States are officially no longer bound by obligations to mutually limit nuclear capabilities. Despite Moscow's official assurances of a supposedly "responsible" approach to using strategic capabilities, the actual absence of control mechanisms opens the way to a new arms race.

