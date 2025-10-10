Putin commented on Trump's rejection of the Nobel Peace Prize

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that it is not for him to judge whether White House chief Donald Trump is worthy or unworthy of receiving the Nobel Peace Prize. At the same time, the dictator added that Trump is making great efforts to resolve long-term crises, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

"Whether the current US president is worthy or unworthy of the Nobel Peace Prize, I don't know, but he is really doing a lot to resolve very complex crises that have lasted for decades," the dictator said.

Putin added that it is not for him to decide who should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize and emphasized that, in his opinion, the authority of the prize has been damaged.

"It is not for me to decide who should be awarded the Nobel Prize. There have been cases when the Committee awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to people who did nothing for peace. And with such actions, they caused great damage to the authority of this prize.

For his part, Donald Trump wrote words of gratitude to the Russian dictator on his social media page.

"Thanks to President Putin!" Trump wrote briefly.

Addition

The Norwegian Nobel Committee decided to award the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to María Corina Machado for her "tireless work to promote the democratic rights of the Venezuelan people and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy."