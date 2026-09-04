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Putin called Russians’ fears about the freezing of bank deposits “stupid rumors.”

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Putin denied the possibility of freezing Russians’ bank deposits, whose volume has exceeded 70 trillion rubles. The rumors have been circulating since 2024.

Putin called Russians’ fears about the freezing of bank deposits “stupid rumors.”

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin called rumors about a possible freeze on Russian citizens’ bank deposits, the volume of which has exceeded 70 trillion rubles, “stupid.” The Moscow Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to Putin, even in 2022, when Russians were flocking to banks to withdraw their savings, financial institutions allegedly issued the money to depositors without any problems.

These are just some kind of rumors, and rather stupid ones at that, by the way

– Putin said, answering a question about a possible freeze on deposits.

Russian banks have accumulated tens of trillions of rubles

Putin attributed the increase in the volume of savings to high bank interest rates. He also stated that, despite economic difficulties, Russia’s economy is allegedly “in an absolutely stable state.”

Rumors about a possible freeze on deposits in Russia first emerged back in 2024. And in the summer of 2026, Communist Party of the Russian Federation leader Gennady Zyuganov proposed using part of the funds belonging to citizens and businesses held in banks to address Russia’s budgetary and economic problems.

Putin called for "every" Russian to be involved in the "common victory"29.08.26, 01:57 • 5777 views

Stepan Haftko

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