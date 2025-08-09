Putin awarded the Order of Lenin to a CIA employee whose son died fighting for Russia

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during the visit of Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff to Moscow, handed him the Order of Lenin, intended for a CIA employee whose son died last year in Ukraine, fighting on the side of Russian troops. This is reported by CBS News, writes UNN.

Details

As the publication notes, this award was to be presented to a high-ranking employee of the US Central Intelligence Agency, Giuliana Gallini, whose 21-year-old son Michael Gloss died in 2024, fighting against Ukraine.

Gallini currently holds the position of Deputy Director for Digital Innovation at the CIA.

According to CBS News sources, this gesture is a typical psychological game of Putin. The Kremlin likely sought to draw attention to the fact that the son of a high-ranking American intelligence official fought on Russia's side.

CIA representatives emphasized that the death of Gallini's son, who had mental health problems, is not a matter of national security.

Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska

According to two CBS News sources, there is no indication that Gloss was recruited by the Russian government. According to them, the Kremlin likely had no information about Gloss's family when repatriating his remains.

The publication also emphasized that this move by Putin came at a very sensitive moment, when Trump is increasingly expressing dissatisfaction with the Kremlin and threatening to impose additional tariffs from Friday, despite talks about a possible meeting.

As noted by CBS News, the Order of Lenin is a Soviet award intended to recognize outstanding civilian service. At the same time, it was also awarded to high-ranking spies, including the Briton Kim Philby, who worked as an agent for the USSR for many years.

Putin will agree to a complete ceasefire if Ukraine withdraws troops from Donbas - WSJ