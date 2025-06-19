$41.630.10
Exclusives
Putin and Xi Jinping to hold large-scale talks on September 2 in Beijing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1132 views

Russian President Putin and PRC leader Xi Jinping will meet on September 2 in Beijing. The next day, both leaders will take part in celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over Japan.

Russian President Volodymyr Putin and PRC leader Xi Jinping will meet in Beijing on September 2 for full-format bilateral negotiations. The next day, September 3, both leaders will take part in celebratory events marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II. This was reported by UNN, citing Russian "media outlets".

Details

As noted, "Putin and Xi Jinping will hold full-scale bilateral negotiations on September 2".

They will also participate in celebratory events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory over militaristic Japan and the end of World War II. This is on September 3, Beijing

- the post added.

Recall

Earlier UNN wrote that Putin plans to hold a phone conversation with Xi Jinping this week.

They will discuss the current situation in the Middle East

- the assistant to the President of the Russian Federation reported.
