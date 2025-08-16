Putin and Trump's talks in Alaska concluded - Kremlin

The summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska has concluded, UNN reports, citing a statement from the Kremlin.

Negotiations in Anchorage have concluded - the message states.

Additionally

And although representatives of the Russian Federation called the meeting good and productive, the US leader noted that there is no agreement on a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Media outlets, citing the White House, also report that the lunch between the US and Russian teams will not take place. Trump is returning to Washington.

Recall

Trump and Putin met at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska.

They shook hands twice and drove in the same car to the summit venue.

During the handshake with US President Donald Trump, journalists asked Putin: "Mr. President Putin, will you stop killing civilians in Ukraine?"

To this, the Russian dictator pretended that he did not hear the question. He smiled, made a surprised face, and gestured to show that he either did not understand or did not hear what was being said to him.

The negotiations were held in a "three-on-three" format.

From the American side, in addition to Donald Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff were present. From the Russian side, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and Putin's aide Ushakov.