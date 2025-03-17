Putin and Trump's conversation: the Kremlin says they are preparing to talk about Ukraine
The Kremlin has confirmed the preparation of a conversation between Putin and Trump on March 18. The agenda includes "Ukrainian settlement".
Preparations for the conversation between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are underway on the agenda, including the Ukrainian settlement. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, reports UNN.
Peskov noted that such contacts can be agreed very quickly.
Trump announced his intention to hold talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, March 18. The conversation will take place within the framework of the American leader's insistence on ending the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stated that the negotiations on Ukraine are discussing the issues of the Kursk region, the Zaporizhzhia NPP and the occupied territories. Ceasefire is a complex process.