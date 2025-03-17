Kremlin has confirmed that a conversation between Putin and Trump is being prepared for March 18
Kyiv • UNN
The Kremlin confirmed that a telephone conversation between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is being prepared for Tuesday, March 18. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Russian media, but he did not disclose the topics of discussion, writes UNN.
Details
"We never do this, we don't get ahead of events, the conversation is really being prepared, but in our understanding, the conversations between the two presidents are not subject to any a priori discussion of content. Therefore, we will not do this," Peskov said in response to a question about what topics could be discussed tomorrow.
Earlier
Trump announced his intention to hold talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, March 18. The conversation will take place within the framework of the American leader's insistence on ending the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.