Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Putin and Iranian President to sign strategic partnership agreement on January 17

Putin and Iranian President to sign strategic partnership agreement on January 17

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23373 views

On January 17, Iranian President Massoud Peseshkian will visit Moscow to sign a “comprehensive strategic partnership” agreement. The agreement envisages expanding cooperation in trade, defense, and transportation.

On January 13, the Kremlin announced that the Russian and Iranian sides would sign an agreement on a "comprehensive strategic partnership" during the visit of Iranian President Massoud Peseshkian to Moscow. UNN wrote about this with reference to Radio Liberty.

"On January 17, Vladimir Putin will hold talks with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Massoud Peseshkian, who will arrive in Moscow on an official visit," the statement reads. 

Reportedly, during the visit, the Iranian president will "discuss the prospects for further expansion of bilateral cooperation, including in trade and investment, transport and logistics, and humanitarian spheres, as well as topical issues of the regional and international agenda.

Addendum

As Newsweek previously wrote, the new agreement is an attempt by the two countries to join forces in the face of growing isolation on the world stage. The agreement with Iran has been in the works for several years, and in early 2022, the Russian Foreign Ministry claimed that a "major new interstate agreement" was being finalized, without providing specifics.

According to the newspaper, in late October 2024, a few days after Kremlin chief Vladimir Vutin met with Iranian President Massoud Peseshkian at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the agreement would be ready for signing by the two leaders in the near future. According to him, it "will formalize the parties' commitment to close defense cooperation and interaction in the interests of regional and global peace and security.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
iranIran

