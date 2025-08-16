$41.450.00
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 104199 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 125815 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 85718 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 80891 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
August 15, 06:26 PM • 72122 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 118926 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 213981 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 86997 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 192974 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Publications
Exclusives
Putin already in Russia after summit with Trump in Alaska

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1332 views

The Kremlin head Vladimir Putin visited Chukotka in the Russian Far East after meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska. Chukotka is the closest part of mainland Russia to Alaska.

Kremlin head Vladimir Putin visited Chukotka in the Russian Far East, the Kremlin reported. This happened a few hours after a summit with US President Donald Trump in Alaska, CNN notes, writes UNN.

Details

After a visit to the United States, Putin flew to Chukotka in the Russian Far East to hold a meeting with the region's governor, the Kremlin reported on Saturday.

Chukotka is the closest part of mainland Russia to Alaska, separated by only about 80 km across the Bering Sea.

"To Alaska and back in one day": Trump returned after summit with Putin16.08.25, 10:17 • 2506 views

