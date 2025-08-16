Putin already in Russia after summit with Trump in Alaska

Kremlin head Vladimir Putin visited Chukotka in the Russian Far East, the Kremlin reported. This happened a few hours after a summit with US President Donald Trump in Alaska, CNN notes, writes UNN.

Details

After a visit to the United States, Putin flew to Chukotka in the Russian Far East to hold a meeting with the region's governor, the Kremlin reported on Saturday.

Chukotka is the closest part of mainland Russia to Alaska, separated by only about 80 km across the Bering Sea.

