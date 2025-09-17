$41.180.06
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 17244 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 20114 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 70412 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 93806 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 48354 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 59859 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 91259 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 30919 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 62542 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Purchase of vegetable cutters at an inflated price: the prosecutor's office will petition for the search and detention of a Kyiv official

Kyiv • UNN

 • 538 views

The prosecutor's office will petition for the search and detention of the head of the department of the Education Department of the Dnipro District State Administration, who is accused of embezzling budget funds. The woman did not appear at the court hearing, stating that she was traveling to Turkey for treatment and fearing for her own life.

Purchase of vegetable cutters at an inflated price: the prosecutor's office will petition for the search and detention of a Kyiv official

The prosecutor's office will petition for the search and detention of the head of the Department of Education of the Dnipro District State Administration, accused in the case of purchasing vegetable cutters and chairs for shelters. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

On Tuesday, September 16, another court hearing was to take place in the Dnipro District Court of Kyiv on the accusation of the head of the Department of Education of the Dnipro District State Administration of embezzlement of budget funds during the purchase of vegetable cutters and chairs for school shelters (Part 4, Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- the message says.

The accused again failed to appear at the court hearing. Instead, she filed a motion stating that she had left for Turkey for treatment and due to fear for her life because of the martial law, and therefore wanted to participate in court hearings via video link. The woman provided the court with a one-year lease agreement for housing in Antalya.

Recall

This case was referred to the Dnipro District Court of Kyiv on January 19, 2024. The accused had previously repeatedly failed to appear at hearings, citing medical treatment. During the last court hearing, the prosecutor requested her compulsory appearance, but the court refused. Therefore, at the next court hearing, the prosecutor will file a motion to declare the defendant wanted and arrest her.

It is noted that the same head of the Department of Education of the Dnipro District State Administration received a suspicion in August 2025 in criminal proceedings for complicity in the embezzlement of budget funds by an organized group of persons during the purchase of generators for shelters in educational institutions (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). She was served with a motion to choose a preventive measure on August 18, 2025. At this time, it is known that the woman left Ukraine the day before the court hearing.

Since the suspect did not appear for the calls of investigators and prosecutors, as well as for the hearing where she was to be chosen a preventive measure, citing illness, on August 26, 2025, a decision was made in this criminal proceeding to declare her wanted for detention for the purpose of compulsory appearance in court to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention. The Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv gave permission to detain the suspect for her appearance in court.

Olga Rozgon

