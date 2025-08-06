Pupils of the SpartaBox children's boxing section and Favbet Foundation became winners of the open boxing tournament

Photo: Spartabox

Several prize-winning places in the competition were also won by students of the free boxing section, which has been operating for more than two years at the SpartaBox club with the support of Favbet Foundation. The day before, the club's pupils held a two-week training camp to approach the tournament in the best shape.

Photo: Spartabox

In total, 187 young boxers from Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Volyn, Zakarpattia, Odesa, Kherson, Zhytomyr regions, the city of Kyiv, and the Tlumach community took part in the tournament. Participants competed in various weight categories, demonstrating excellent results and fighting spirit.

SpartaBox students showed excellent results. Bohdan Lozny and Damir Lytvynenko won first place, and Maksym Svystunenko took second place in their weight categories. Although other athletes, Tymur Lytvynenko, Artur Shulhin, and Oleksandr Diachuk, could not defeat more experienced boxers in the preliminary stages, they continued to fight in unofficial matches and sparring to improve their skills and confidence for future performances.

Photo: Spartabox

The judges of the competition were national category judge Volodymyr Chornyi and international category judge Bohdan Chornyi, who is also the first mentor of the boxing group that trains with the support of Favbet Foundation.

"We are proud of the achievements of our boxers and grateful to the SpartaBox coaches who support them on this sports path. Favbet Foundation will continue to support the work of the section and other initiatives that open up more opportunities for Ukrainian children," Favbet Foundation noted.

Favbet Foundation President Andriy Matiukha emphasized that supporting sports sections is part of the "Superhero Club" project, which has been overseeing a number of sports and educational initiatives for more than 3 years: "Currently, the foundation supports boxing, wrestling, sambo, football, and basketball sections. We also develop the educational direction in cooperation with GoFriends IT Academy and conduct IT courses for children of different ages."

According to him, most projects within the "Superhero Club" are aimed at children from IDP families and military personnel. The goal is to give them decent development opportunities that they might have been deprived of due to the war.