State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Pupils of the SpartaBox children's boxing section and Favbet Foundation became winners of the open boxing tournament

Kyiv

Recently, an open boxing tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen heroes of Tlumachchyna, who gave their lives for Ukraine, took place in the city of Tlumach, Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Pupils of the SpartaBox children's boxing section and Favbet Foundation became winners of the open boxing tournament
Several prize-winning places in the competition were also won by students of the free boxing section, which has been operating for more than two years at the SpartaBox club with the support of Favbet Foundation. The day before, the club's pupils held a two-week training camp to approach the tournament in the best shape.

Photo: Spartabox

In total, 187 young boxers from Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Volyn, Zakarpattia, Odesa, Kherson, Zhytomyr regions, the city of Kyiv, and the Tlumach community took part in the tournament. Participants competed in various weight categories, demonstrating excellent results and fighting spirit.

SpartaBox students showed excellent results. Bohdan Lozny and Damir Lytvynenko won first place, and Maksym Svystunenko took second place in their weight categories. Although other athletes, Tymur Lytvynenko, Artur Shulhin, and Oleksandr Diachuk, could not defeat more experienced boxers in the preliminary stages, they continued to fight in unofficial matches and sparring to improve their skills and confidence for future performances.

Photo: Spartabox

The judges of the competition were national category judge Volodymyr Chornyi and international category judge Bohdan Chornyi, who is also the first mentor of the boxing group that trains with the support of Favbet Foundation.

"We are proud of the achievements of our boxers and grateful to the SpartaBox coaches who support them on this sports path. Favbet Foundation will continue to support the work of the section and other initiatives that open up more opportunities for Ukrainian children," Favbet Foundation noted.

Favbet Foundation President Andriy Matiukha emphasized that supporting sports sections is part of the "Superhero Club" project, which has been overseeing a number of sports and educational initiatives for more than 3 years: "Currently, the foundation supports boxing, wrestling, sambo, football, and basketball sections. We also develop the educational direction in cooperation with GoFriends IT Academy and conduct IT courses for children of different ages."

According to him, most projects within the "Superhero Club" are aimed at children from IDP families and military personnel. The goal is to give them decent development opportunities that they might have been deprived of due to the war.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietySports
Lviv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Tlumach
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv