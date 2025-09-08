$41.220.13
05:31 PM
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
04:59 PM
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
03:42 PM
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
12:50 PM
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 12:10 PM
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
September 8, 09:57 AM
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
PUMB sets the trend for equality at UFW: "Live Towards" show in collaboration with Andreas Moskin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 390 views

At Ukrainian Fashion Week, the Andreas Moskin show took place in partnership with the "Live Towards" platform. It featured veterans, military personnel, and civilians with disabilities, symbolizing unity and dignity.

PUMB sets the trend for equality at UFW: "Live Towards" show in collaboration with Andreas Moskin

On September 6, within the framework of Ukrainian Fashion Week, Andreas Moskin, in partnership with the "Live Towards" veteran integration platform from PUMB bank, presented an unexpected collection that combined fashion with the Ukrainian experience of war, UNN reports.

The platform helps people rediscover themselves after returning from war and see new opportunities. Cooperation with Andreas Moskin becomes a logical continuation of this mission — it shows that fashion can be a language of unity, in which everyone has a worthy place.

At the core of the "Live Towards" concept is the idea of equality and presence. On the catwalk, alongside professional models, platform ambassadors appeared – veterans, military personnel, and civilians with disabilities whose lives were forever changed by the war, creating a common space where everyone was equal and visible. 

The finale of the show was the culmination: the models formed a living installation — a graphic composition of the show's participants, symbolizing unity, strength, and dignity.  The event became a synthesis of fashion, music, and theater, where images and people formed a space for a new cultural narrative. 

 "For us, this is a unique opportunity to draw society's attention to the quality integration of veterans into a full life. The "Live Towards" collection shatters the notion of fashion as something detached from life. It proves: clothing can be an instrument of unity, a way to say "we are together" — and to do it with dignity, beautifully, in a new way," comments Ksenia Sikorska, Marketing Director of PUMB.

"Live Towards" is about the power of presence. For us, fashion is not just clothing, but a way to speak the language of culture and time. We sought to create a moment where heroes and images become equal, and the stage itself becomes a space for mutual movement forward," note brand designers Andriy Moskin and Andreas Bilous.

The heroes of the show were the ambassadors of the Live Towards platform:

Nelya Leonidova, who in 2014, while saving children during shelling in Zugres, lost an eye, a jaw, had a punctured lung and 18 fragments in her body, went through a coma, dozens of operations and self-rejection; 

Iryna Bilotserkovets, a surgeon and mother, who suffered serious injuries in the first days of the full-scale war and underwent a difficult recovery process;

Zakhar Biriukov, a Superhumans graduate, a veteran of the Special Operations Forces, who, after losing both arms, returned to an active life and became an example of strength and resilience; 

Nadiya Oksiuta, who, covering her daughter from fire during a helicopter crash, suffered burns, underwent numerous operations, and accepted her new appearance, proving that inner beauty is immutable; 

Anastasia Savka, a Superhumans graduate, a sniper with the call sign "Phoenix", who, after losing a leg by stepping on a mine, was reborn, feeling strength and femininity again; 

Volodymyr Malykhin, a Superhumans graduate, a master of physical education, who, near Bakhmut, while saving a comrade, lost a leg, but does not lose his dream of opening his own gym for people with disabilities; 

Olena Poznyakova, a lawyer, volunteer, and co-founder of an English-language media about Ukraine, who, despite a disability since childhood, became a quality engineer, creating bionic prostheses that restore people's ability to act; 

Veronika Chorna, who has perceived her peculiarity as an advantage since childhood, and thanks to a bionic prosthesis received in 2020, significantly eased her life; 

Yan Chemerys "Atom", who became a fighter at 19, and after a severe injury with amputation of part of his arm, returned to duty and continues to serve; 

Dmytro Tereshchenko, a boxer, who after being wounded at 18, and having a leg amputated, despite everything, continues to play sports, winning 7 gold medals at competitions in the USA;

 Oleksandr Kungurov, a serviceman since 2015, has orders for courage of 3rd-2nd degrees, after a complex amputation received in 2023, he continues to actively engage in dancing and extreme sports, combining all this with service as a psychologist; 

Andriy Nitsak, who at 18 went to defend Ukraine, participated in the Kharkiv counteroffensive, and after losing an arm and an eye did not stop — returned to the military unit, and is now engaged in recruiting.

Particular attention was drawn to the jewelry that complemented the strong images of the heroes. "Beauty that remembers" is a new piece of jewelry from the "We are of one blood" project, created jointly with Tsvite Teren. It is a best-selling bird, broken and reassembled using the kintsugi technique — a symbol of how people restore themselves and their lives after injuries.

50% of each order will be transferred by PUMB to the NGO "Neopalymi" for the treatment and rehabilitation of people with post-war injuries — burns and scars.

This is not just an ornament, but a symbol of restoration and return to wholeness. It supports those who are currently putting themselves and their lives back together.

You can order the jewelry on the project website https://lifesavingmerch.com.ua/krasa-shcho-pamyataye

The musical accompaniment of the event included songs by Volodymyr Ivasyuk in new electronic arrangements, complemented by a live orchestra and vocals by Shumei and Tayanna. The event was attended by Jamala, Taras Tsymbalyuk, Yuriy Gorbunov, Sonya Plakidyuk, Vitaliy Azhnov, the band TVORCHI, and many other influencers and press representatives.

The "Live Towards" performance became a manifesto of unity, combining people, music, and art in a single story. This is not just a show, but a cultural event that opens up space for personal interpretations and continues to live in memory.

Reference

"Live Towards" is a large-scale platform for the integration of veterans initiated by PUMB in partnership with Veteran HUB, Superhumans, Invictus Games Ukraine, and Uklon Inclusive. Its goal is to help those returning from the war to integrate effectively into financial processes, employment, entrepreneurship, and society as a whole. Initiatives within the "Live Towards" platform contribute to creating new opportunities for veterans, and also motivate businesses, communities, and all Ukrainians to take steps towards each other. You can learn more about the platform, implemented and planned activities, and join the initiatives on the website zhyty-nazustrich.com.ua

* The project was created at the initiative of PUMB jointly with the Adsapience agency.

Antonina Tumanova

