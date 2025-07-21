$41.750.12
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
How many fruits and berries can be consumed daily and are there any contraindications - explains a nutritionist
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
He was supervised by Yanukovych's deputy head of security: an FSB "mole" was found in NABU's most elite closed unit
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Almost one hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy
09:37 AM • 48011 views
Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to 16 countries and international organizations: decrees
Searches of those suspected of treason without court orders justified - MP Vlasenko
Expert on NABU detention: counterintelligence did important work
July 21, 05:40 AM • 48232 views
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal case
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Pulled the pin: a training grenade detonated in a medical facility in Ternopil region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 826 views

On July 18, a training airsoft grenade detonated in a physiotherapy hospital in Ternopil region. A patient born in 1995 from Kyiv region carelessly pulled the pin, but there were no casualties or damage.

Pulled the pin: a training grenade detonated in a medical facility in Ternopil region

On July 18, around 10:00 AM, an explosion occurred in one of the physiotherapy hospitals in Ternopil Oblast. This was reported by the communication department of the Ternopil Oblast police, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that during the check, it became known that a resident of Kyiv Oblast, born in 1995, who is being treated at this facility, was involved in the incident. The man had a training airsoft grenade with him.

Due to his own carelessness, he pulled the pin from the device, and it detonated. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries. The premises of the medical facility also did not suffer any damage. Law enforcement officers are investigating all circumstances of the incident.

- the report says.

Recall

In the village of Mykhailivka-Rubizhivka, a man threw a combat grenade at law enforcement officers who arrived at a domestic violence call. As a result of the explosion, five police officers were injured, and the assailant died on the spot.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

