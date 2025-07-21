Pulled the pin: a training grenade detonated in a medical facility in Ternopil region

On July 18, around 10:00 AM, an explosion occurred in one of the physiotherapy hospitals in Ternopil Oblast. This was reported by the communication department of the Ternopil Oblast police, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that during the check, it became known that a resident of Kyiv Oblast, born in 1995, who is being treated at this facility, was involved in the incident. The man had a training airsoft grenade with him.

Due to his own carelessness, he pulled the pin from the device, and it detonated. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries. The premises of the medical facility also did not suffer any damage. Law enforcement officers are investigating all circumstances of the incident. - the report says.

