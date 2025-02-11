Public transport will not stop in the capital during the minute of silence - KCSA

The KCSA denied the information that public transport in Kyiv would stop running during the national minute of silence. Ground public transport will be informed daily about the national minute of silence, but without stopping traffic. This is reported by KCSA, UNN reports.

Kyiv's ground public transport will be informed daily about the national minute of silence - without stopping traffic. The information that public transport will stop its movement for 10 minutes (allegedly from 08:50 to 09:00) during the national minute of silence is not true - the statement said.

It is noted that during this period of time, a sound message will be played in the salons of buses, trolleybuses and trams equipped with a public address system to honor the memory of the fallen defenders and civilians of Ukraine.

When the information about the minute of silence is announced, public transport will not stop and will continue to run as scheduled. Kyivpastrans is currently preparing to implement this solution - KCSA added.

Context

Today, a number of media outlets have reported that between 08:50 and 09:00, drivers of Kyiv's public ground transportation will stop buses, trolleybuses, and trams every day. Drivers will play announcements to passengers about a national minute of silence. Traffic will be allowed to resume only after the announcement is over.

Recall

The Kyiv City Council adopted a decisionaccording to which a minute of silence will be announced in the capital in public transport, through sound warning systems, as well as on advertising media and through the Kyiv Digital mobile application.