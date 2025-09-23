PSG is the best men's club of the season, Arsenal is the best women's team

French "PSG", for which Ukrainian Illia Zabarnyi plays, became the best men's club of the 2024/2025 season, and London's "Arsenal" became the best women's team of the season, reports UNN.

The best women's club of the season was London's "Arsenal", which won the Champions League trophy.

The best men's club of the season was French "PSG", which last season won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, French Cup and Ligue 1.

The award for the best young player of the season 2024/25 was won by Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal, and the best young female player in the world was Barcelona midfielder Vicky Lopez.

England national team head coach Sarina Wiegman and French "PSG" head coach Luis Enrique won the Johan Cruyff trophy - the best coach in the world for the 2024/2025 season.