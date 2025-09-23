$41.250.00
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
05:45 PM • 11775 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 21026 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 26214 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 38824 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 53906 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 51606 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 27513 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 48959 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 24741 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Tags
Authors
Rivne region is the first in Ukraine to start the heating seasonSeptember 22, 12:28 PM • 4366 views
Girl beaten in Lviv caught on video: police identified attackersVideoSeptember 22, 02:33 PM • 10168 views
Illegal enrichment of over UAH 16 million: Kyiv judge Kropyvna served with notice of suspicion05:16 PM • 4036 views
Moldova could become a springboard for Russian troops to enter Odesa region if pro-Russian forces win - Sandu05:57 PM • 7358 views
Occupied Crimea under drone attack: explosions heard in Sevastopol06:33 PM • 5014 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 37597 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Radosław Sikorski
Ivan Fedorov
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Estonia
New York City
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 20233 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 37022 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 87591 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 110149 views
MiG-31
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Eurofighter Typhoon
Il-18

PSG is the best men's club of the season, Arsenal is the best women's team

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

French PSG, for which Ukrainian Illia Zabarnyi plays, became the best men's club of the 2024/2025 season, winning the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, French Cup, and Ligue 1. London Arsenal became the best women's team of the season, winning the Champions League trophy.

PSG is the best men's club of the season, Arsenal is the best women's team

French "PSG", for which Ukrainian Illia Zabarnyi plays, became the best men's club of the 2024/2025 season, and London's "Arsenal" became the best women's team of the season, reports UNN

The best women's club of the season was London's "Arsenal", which won the Champions League trophy. 

The best men's club of the season was French "PSG", which last season won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, French Cup and Ligue 1. 

Recall

The award for the best young player of the season 2024/25 was won by Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal, and the best young female player in the world was Barcelona midfielder Vicky Lopez. 

England national team head coach Sarina Wiegman and French "PSG" head coach Luis Enrique won the Johan Cruyff trophy - the best coach in the world for the 2024/2025 season. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports