In the Russian city of Belgorod, two concerts by the popular Z-singer Shaman (Yaroslav Dronov), scheduled for December 3 and 4, were urgently canceled. The official reason, announced by the artist, is the threat of "provocations from the Armed Forces of Ukraine." The singer stated this in a video message, writes UNN.

Details

The Putin-backed singer himself stated that he and his team were informed about the closure of the "Energomash" Palace of Culture, where the performances were supposed to take place.

As soon as I and my team were informed about the closure of the "Energomash" Palace of Culture. According to available information, a provocation by the Armed Forces of Ukraine was planned during the two concerts. – Shaman stated.

According to Russian media, the area around the "Energomash" Palace of Culture was promptly cordoned off by security forces.

The cancellation occurred amidst a scandal related to the high cost of tickets (from 3 to 9 thousand rubles), which local residents complained about, given the tense situation in the region.

Earlier, members of the Belgorod branch of the "New People" party appealed to the singer with a request to direct part of the income from the concerts to purchase electric generators for affected residents. They ironically stated that they had to raise money for the Z-singer's performance to take place at all. Shaman's channel administrators deleted this video message 15 seconds after publication.

