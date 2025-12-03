Russia blocked access to Roblox allegedly due to the dissemination of extremist materials

In the Russian Federation, access to Roblox has been restricted due to the widespread dissemination of materials promoting extremist and terrorist activities, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to Russian media, monitoring of the American internet service allegedly showed that there is a lot of unnecessary content that can negatively affect the development and psyche of children. Also, Roblox allegedly has prerequisites for illegal actions that occur in various game locations. For example, users can attack a school, or play gambling games.

In addition, Russian media emphasize that pedophiles have increasingly begun to hunt children on Roblox: they ask children to send intimate photos, and get acquainted with them in chats. Subsequently, children become victims of sexual harassment.

Addendum

In the Russian Federation, Roblox was demanded to be banned twice within three months, one of the reasons being a wave of fraud.

"Sale" and "Shop" are not allowed: Russia banned the use of English on signs