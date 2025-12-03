Russia blocked access to Roblox allegedly due to the dissemination of extremist materials

$42.330.01
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
12:41 PM • 10609 views
EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing Ukraine
11:38 AM • 12749 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
09:59 AM • 16929 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 20496 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 27442 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 35170 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 29316 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 39241 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 75909 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Czech Republic halts modernization of T-72 tanks planned for transfer to UkraineDecember 3, 05:14 AM • 31569 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 38785 views
Zelenskyy was supposed to meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels, but it was canceled - journalistDecember 3, 06:33 AM • 25352 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menu09:06 AM • 10711 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 16180 views
Publications
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 16315 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 38924 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 44780 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 53960 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 51919 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Europe
United States
Belgium
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 55689 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 57871 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 112951 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 86732 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 102498 views
Actual
Technology
Gold
Diia (service)
FAB-500
Social network

Russia blocked access to Roblox allegedly due to the dissemination of extremist materials

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Russia restricted access to Roblox due to the discovery of materials promoting extremism and terrorism. Monitoring revealed content that negatively affects children, as well as cases of fraud and pedophile harassment.

Russia blocked access to Roblox allegedly due to the dissemination of extremist materials

In the Russian Federation, access to Roblox has been restricted due to the widespread dissemination of materials promoting extremist and terrorist activities, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to Russian media, monitoring of the American internet service allegedly showed that there is a lot of unnecessary content that can negatively affect the development and psyche of children. Also, Roblox allegedly has prerequisites for illegal actions that occur in various game locations. For example, users can attack a school, or play gambling games.

In addition, Russian media emphasize that pedophiles have increasingly begun to hunt children on Roblox: they ask children to send intimate photos, and get acquainted with them in chats. Subsequently, children become victims of sexual harassment.

Addendum

In the Russian Federation, Roblox was demanded to be banned twice within three months, one of the reasons being a wave of fraud.

"Sale" and "Shop" are not allowed: Russia banned the use of English on signs24.06.25, 16:48 • 2607 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the WorldTechnologies
Russian propaganda
Social network