August 29, 02:32 PM
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
Protests erupted in Indonesia: three dead due to arson at regional council building

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

In Indonesia, protests over benefits for lawmakers escalated into violence. Three people died during a fire at the city council building in Makassar.

Protests erupted in Indonesia: three dead due to arson at regional council building

In Indonesia, protests over benefits for Indonesian lawmakers escalated into bloody violence, resulting in at least three people dying in a fire at the city council building in Makassar, eastern Indonesia, officials said on Saturday, UNN reports with reference to dpa.

Details

The unrest, which has swept across the country since the beginning of the week, was sparked by public outrage over reports that members of parliament receive a monthly housing allowance of 50 million rupiah (US$3,000), which is more than 10 times the average salary in Indonesia.

Tensions further escalated after a 21-year-old motorcycle taxi driver was run over and killed by an armored police vehicle during a protest in Jakarta on Thursday evening. The incident, captured in widely circulated videos, sparked accusations of excessive force by security forces.

In Makassar, protesters stormed the local council building late Friday night, set it on fire, and killed a district official, a security guard, and a deputy's assistant, said Fadli Tahar, head of the city's civil defense agency.

Fires and clashes were also reported in Jakarta, Surabaya, and Bandung, where demonstrators attacked and set fire to police stations and public transport facilities.

President Prabowo Subianto, who took office in October 2024, called for calm in a televised address, urging dialogue but warning against further violence.

In Indonesia, a plane with pilgrims made an emergency landing due to the threat of explosion17.06.25, 17:48 • 3776 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyNews of the World
Indonesia
Jakarta