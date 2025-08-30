Protests erupted in Indonesia: three dead due to arson at regional council building

In Indonesia, protests over benefits for Indonesian lawmakers escalated into bloody violence, resulting in at least three people dying in a fire at the city council building in Makassar, eastern Indonesia, officials said on Saturday, UNN reports with reference to dpa.

Details

The unrest, which has swept across the country since the beginning of the week, was sparked by public outrage over reports that members of parliament receive a monthly housing allowance of 50 million rupiah (US$3,000), which is more than 10 times the average salary in Indonesia.

Tensions further escalated after a 21-year-old motorcycle taxi driver was run over and killed by an armored police vehicle during a protest in Jakarta on Thursday evening. The incident, captured in widely circulated videos, sparked accusations of excessive force by security forces.

In Makassar, protesters stormed the local council building late Friday night, set it on fire, and killed a district official, a security guard, and a deputy's assistant, said Fadli Tahar, head of the city's civil defense agency.

Fires and clashes were also reported in Jakarta, Surabaya, and Bandung, where demonstrators attacked and set fire to police stations and public transport facilities.

President Prabowo Subianto, who took office in October 2024, called for calm in a televised address, urging dialogue but warning against further violence.

