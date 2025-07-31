$41.770.02
Protesters gathered in Kyiv before the vote in the Rada

Kyiv • UNN

 • 732 views

Protesters gathered in Kyiv near the Verkhovna Rada in Mariinsky Park. On this day, the parliament will consider bill No. 13533 regarding NABU and SAPO.

Protesters gathered in Kyiv before the vote in the Rada

Protesters gathered for a rally in the center of Kyiv, said People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko, writes UNN.

Details

"There are already many protesters near the Rada in Mariinsky Park. They are shouting: "Corruption kills" and singing the anthem of Ukraine," Honcharenko wrote on Telegram.

Addition

Today, July 31, the Verkhovna Rada is gathering for a session where, as expected, the first issue to be considered will be Bill No. 13533 regarding NABU and SAP. The Committee on Legal Policy recommended adopting it as a basis and in general.

This happened after the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading on July 22 for Bill No. 12414, which, in particular, amended the powers of NABU and SAP. The document was supported by 263 people's deputies. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed this law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP on the same day.

Later, Zelenskyy announced that he plans to submit a new bill to the Verkhovna Rada that will strengthen the law enforcement system, ensuring "there will be no Russian influence or interference in the activities of law enforcement agencies, and - very importantly - all norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place." This document was intended to be a response to public demands and would take into account the proposals of law enforcement leaders.

On July 24, Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada regarding the strengthening of NABU and SAP powers.

Julia Shramko

