Prosecutors sent to court the case of the Kyiv developer Voytsekhovsky, extradited from Spain

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office have sent to court the case of Kyiv developer Anatolii Voitsekhovskyi, who was extradited to Ukraine from Spain in March. He is suspected of embezzlement of entrusted property belonging to others on an especially large scale and official forgery, which caused grave consequences.

Details

On June 27, 2025, prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office sent an indictment to the court against a person who embezzled other people's property on an especially large scale and committed official forgery. - the report says.

The OGP does not name the person involved, but from the case materials, it is known that it refers to Anatolii Voitsekhovskyi.

According to the investigation, the accused, in complicity with other persons, in 2004-2013 acquired shares in the authorized capitals of a number of enterprises, with the help of which the criminal group illegally seized land plots for the construction of 40 objects, which was carried out without appropriate permits and was combined with the embezzlement of entrusted foreign property.

In order to further sell property rights to residential and non-residential premises, the persons involved embezzled foreign property, namely: under the guise of reconstruction, they demolished a non-residential premise that was on the balance sheet of one of the State enterprises, and built a multi-story residential complex in its place. These actions caused damage totaling over 2.6 million hryvnias. - added the prosecutor's office.

It is emphasized that Voitsekhovskyi is accused of embezzlement of entrusted property on an especially large scale and official forgery, which caused grave consequences (Part 5, Article 191; Part 3, Article 28; Part 2, Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

For committing these offenses, the accused faces punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of seven to twelve years with confiscation of property.

Supplement

Anatolii Voitsekhovskyi is a notorious Ukrainian developer. He first appeared on the Ukrainian real estate market in 1996. He initiated his first construction projects in Sumy and Dnipro.

In 2004–2013, he organized the construction of over 40 residential complexes in Kyiv, mostly without permits, without necessary utilities, and on illegally occupied lands.

His projects are called a large-scale "construction pyramid": investors bought apartments in unfinished residential complexes, which led to the deception of over 15,000 people — no less than 42 unfinished constructions were recorded.

In 2016, law enforcement officers detained, and later the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv arrested, developer Anatolii Voitsekhovskyi for two months.

He was charged with tax evasion of UAH 12.5 million and the creation of an organized criminal group to seize land and appropriate investors' funds in 2004-2016.

On July 27, 2016, Voitsekhovskyi posted bail of UAH 14 million, but already in August of the same year, it became known that Voitsekhovskyi had fled abroad.

In March, law enforcement officers extradited Voitsekhovskyi back to Ukraine, who defrauded investors of 42 new buildings in Kyiv and fled abroad. At that time, a preventive measure was chosen for him – detention with the alternative of posting bail.

Recall

