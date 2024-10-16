Prosecutor's office employee detained in Cherkasy on suspicion of pedophilia
A prosecutor was detained in Cherkasy on suspicion of pedophilia. The Prosecutor General's Office has launched an investigation, which has been entrusted to the Main Investigation Department of the State Bureau of Investigation.
The Office noted that the prosecutor is suspected of committing criminal offenses under:
- ч. 2 of Art. 155 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - sexual acts with a person under the age of sixteen committed by close relatives or family members, a person entrusted with the responsibility for the upbringing of the victim or care of the victim, or if they are combined with the provision of monetary or other reward to the victim or a third party or with the promise of such reward, or if they caused infertility or other serious consequences;
- ч. 1 of Article 156 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - solicitation of a child for sexual purposes, an offer of a meeting made repeatedly by an adult;
- ч. 3 of Art. 156-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - defilement - committing lewd acts against a person under the age of 16.
On October 7, the Office of the Prosecutor General launched a pre-trial investigation into this fact, which was entrusted to the Main Investigation Department of the State Bureau of Investigation. During the pre-trial investigation, the prosecutor was detained on October 16,
The issue of serving a notice of suspicion to the detainee and applying to the court for a measure of restraint in the form of detention is currently being decided.
According to Cherkasy Mayor Anatoliy Bondarenko, the detention took place near school 17.
According to Cherkasy Mayor Anatoliy Bondarenko, the detention took place near school 17.
