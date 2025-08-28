Prosecutor General announced the full launch of the "Stop Pressure" portal for business on September 2

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko announced that the portal "Stop Pressure", which allows businesses to appeal to the prosecutor's office in cases of unlawful actions by law enforcement officers, will be fully operational on September 2. Kravchenko stated this at a coordination meeting with the heads of law enforcement agencies, reports UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As the Prosecutor General noted, the protection of honest business, especially in wartime conditions, requires effective protection from pressure and unlawful interference. Therefore, among the priorities is the protection of the rights of subjects of investment and entrepreneurial activity.

Now these issues are within the responsibility of the leadership of the Office of the Prosecutor General, and locally – personally the heads of regional prosecutor's offices - Kravchenko stated.

To this end, the Office of the Prosecutor General is launching the "Stop Pressure" portal for appeals, verification, and response to cases of pressure on business. As reported, the portal will be fully operational on September 2 of this year.

"It's easier to talk about politics than about embezzlement in shelter repairs": Kravchenko responded to statements about alleged "prosecutorial pressure" on some local government representatives

Kravchenko also noted at the meeting the achievement of high-quality results in combating the legalization of criminally obtained property, tax evasion, and illegal sale of excisable goods.

However, he emphasized that a significant part of economic activity still functions outside state control, which leads to budget losses, unfair competition, risks for investments, and is also a favorable environment for organized crime. First of all, this is the sphere of illegal fuel circulation, which includes illegal oil refineries and gas stations.

According to him, the fight against smuggling, which destabilizes the domestic market and reduces the revenue part of the state budget, needs to be strengthened.

Recall

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko met with representatives of more than 40 business associations on August 21 to discuss reducing pressure on entrepreneurs. The "Stop Pressure" portal in "Diia" for appeals to the prosecutor's office was also presented at the event.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko discussed the launch of the Special Tribunal and free business operations with US representatives