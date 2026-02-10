The SBI announced a new suspicion in the case of the withdrawal of assets from a Kharkiv bank for over UAH 200 million.

The State Bureau of Investigation announced a new suspicion in the case of illegal withdrawal of assets from a bankrupt Kharkiv bank. This concerns real estate with a total value of over 200 million hryvnias. This was reported by the SBI, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the former head of the bank's legal department has been charged. It was established that she participated in a scheme to illegally re-register bank real estate to a legal entity affiliated with the bank's owner. To implement the scheme, a controlled company was involved, represented by another bank official who acted under the guidance of the former head of the legal department.

The former official is accused of embezzlement of property on an especially large scale. The article's sanction provides for up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property. The court chose a preventive measure for her in the form of detention with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of 25 million hryvnias.

The SBI notes that the investigation of crimes in the financial sector, in particular the illegal withdrawal of assets from banks, is one of the Bureau's priority areas of work. The pre-trial investigation in this case is ongoing, and the procedural guidance is carried out by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

