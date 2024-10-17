Promised to influence TCC for more than UAH 200 thousand: organizer of “scheme” of service evasion received suspicion in Khmelnytskyi region
Kyiv • UNN
A 28-year-old man promised to bribe the Military and Civilian Personnel Commission to recognize conscripts unfit for service. He was detained while receiving $5,000. The man currently faces up to 8 years in prison.
Law enforcement officers exposed a corrupt scheme of mobilization evasion in Khmelnytskyi region. A 28-year-old local resident helped men of military age to obtain the status of “unfit”. He estimated his “services” at more than 200 thousand hryvnias. This was reported by the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
For this amount, the man reportedly promised to influence officials of the territorial center for recruitment and social support to update the data and further recognize the “clients” as unfit for service in the Armed Forces.
The organizer of the scheme was detained while receiving a bribe. Law enforcement officers seized $5000 received as an illegal benefit.
The man was served a notice of suspicion on the fact of abuse of influence (Part 3 Art. 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
He was imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with the right to post UAH 160,000 bail and may face up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.
The full range of persons who may be involved in illegal activities is currently being identified.
Searches were conducted in Volyn in MSEC, MEC and TCC: a scheme to evade mobilization for more than 9 thousand dollars was exposed16.10.24, 13:36 • 13416 views