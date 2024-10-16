Searches were conducted in Volyn in MSEC, MEC and TCC: a scheme to evade mobilization for more than 9 thousand dollars was exposed
Kyiv • UNN
Two residents of Lutsk were served a notice of suspicion of creating a scheme to produce documents to avoid mobilization. Twenty searches were conducted, currency and evidence were seized, and the involvement of other persons is being checked.
Two residents of Lutsk were served a notice of suspicion of creating a scheme to produce documents that would allow persons liable for military service to avoid mobilization. Twenty authorized searches were conducted in the suspects' homes, offices of health care facilities, MSECs, MECs, district and city CECs. This was reported by the Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.
Details
According to the investigation, these individuals, for their own enrichment, developed a criminal mechanism for obtaining illegal benefits from persons liable for military service for the production of documents on the basis of which they could avoid mobilization.
It was established that the accomplices found a man willing to leave the country during the war and promised to influence doctors and employees of the territorial center for recruitment and social support to form a fictitious medical history and further provide the “client” with a deferral from mobilization.
They estimated their services at over USD 9 thousand. Law enforcement officers documented the criminal activity of these individuals.
During more than 20 authorized searches in the suspects' residences, offices of healthcare facilities, MSEC, MEC, district and city TCCs, the SBU found and seized USD 40 thousand, EUR 7 thousand, mobile terminals, computer equipment, documents and other material evidence.
The suspects have now been chosen a measure of restraint. In addition, the involvement of other persons in the scheme is being checked.