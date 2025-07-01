"Project Hail Mary" Trailer Released: Ryan Gosling Stars in New Sci-Fi Thriller

The first trailer for the new film by directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, "Project Hail Mary," has been released, taking viewers deep into space. Ryan Gosling's character, waking up with amnesia on a ship, must remember his mission, on which the fate of the world depends. The film is set to be released on March 20, 2026, and is based on the novel by "The Martian" author Andy Weir. This is reported by UNN with reference to Gizmodo.

The story tells of a professor who, during a space mission, wakes up with temporary amnesia and gradually realizes that the fate of the world depends on the success of his task. This thought causes him deep concern.

This is not just a sci-fi story in the style of "The Martian," where the main character tries to survive in space thanks to his knowledge and quick wit. In the film, Gosling's character encounters another spacecraft, which reveals new mysteries.

The film marks Lord and Miller's long-awaited return to the director's chair—almost ten years have passed since their last feature-length project. These directors are known for works such as "21 Jump Street," "The Lego Movie," and "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs."

"Project Hail Mary" is a 2021 science fiction novel by Andy Weir, author of "The Martian" and "Artemis." The events take place in the near future, where the level of technology corresponds to modern times.

The main character is former molecular biologist and science teacher Ryland Grace, who researches the mysterious life form astrophage. He differs from Mark Watney, the protagonist of "The Martian," because he is a more ordinary person—he avoids conflict and previously left science to become a teacher. This makes the character more realistic and humane.

