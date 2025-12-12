Produces over 50% of artillery shells and is important for the Russian military-industrial complex: a fire broke out at a plant in Orsk

On Friday, December 12, a fire broke out at a mechanical plant in the city of Orsk, Orenburg Oblast, Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

A large column of black smoke rose over the city. According to local residents, the mechanical plant caught fire.

Relevant photos and videos appeared online.

It is also reported that this enterprise is important for the Russian military-industrial complex - it produces more than 50% of artillery shells of certain calibers and components for multiple launch rocket systems.

The city of Orsk itself is located more than 2000 km from the Ukrainian border.

Recall

On the night of December 12, drones attacked an oil refinery in Yaroslavl, Russia. This plant is of strategic importance for the Russian economy and military machine, as it produces everything from automotive gasoline to jet fuel and lubricants.