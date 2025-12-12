$42.270.01
Ukraine is ready to agree to a demilitarized zone in Donbas - Le Monde
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 5494 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 15808 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 28479 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
December 11, 05:00 PM • 37879 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM • 33304 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 33540 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 47768 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 12:12 PM • 21891 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
December 11, 11:59 AM • 21812 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Publications
Exclusives
Produces over 50% of artillery shells and is important for the Russian military-industrial complex: a fire broke out at a plant in Orsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

On December 12, a fire broke out at a mechanical plant in Russian Orsk, which produces over 50% of artillery shells of certain calibers and components for MLRS. A large column of black smoke rose over the city; the enterprise is of great importance for the Russian military-industrial complex.

Produces over 50% of artillery shells and is important for the Russian military-industrial complex: a fire broke out at a plant in Orsk

On Friday, December 12, a fire broke out at a mechanical plant in the city of Orsk, Orenburg Oblast, Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

A large column of black smoke rose over the city. According to local residents, the mechanical plant caught fire.

Relevant photos and videos appeared online.

It is also reported that this enterprise is important for the Russian military-industrial complex - it produces more than 50% of artillery shells of certain calibers and components for multiple launch rocket systems.

The city of Orsk itself is located more than 2000 km from the Ukrainian border.

Recall

On the night of December 12, drones attacked an oil refinery in Yaroslavl, Russia. This plant is of strategic importance for the Russian economy and military machine, as it produces everything from automotive gasoline to jet fuel and lubricants.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldEvents
Technology
Energy
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Ukraine