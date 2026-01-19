Produced "dietary supplements" with cannabis: a drug network with goods worth UAH 430 million was uncovered in Volyn

In the Volyn region, a drug trafficking network worth UAH 430 million, disguised as dietary supplements, was liquidated, the Prosecutor General's Office announced on Monday, writes UNN.

The activities of an organized group that established large-scale production and sale of products containing narcotic drugs and psychotropics have been exposed and stopped - the prosecutor's office reported.

Details

As noted, the investigation established that "from May 2025 to January 2026, three residents of Volyn organized the operation of illegal laboratories in the Lutsk district."

"Under the guise of 'dietary supplements,' they produced products with cannabis extract and tetrahydrocannabinol. Sales were carried out through the Internet, retail chains, and pharmacies in various regions of Ukraine," the prosecutor's office said.

During the searches, significant volumes of finished products, raw materials, and equipment were seized, as reported. More than 100 searches were conducted in 21 regions of the country.

The estimated value of the seized goods at "black market" prices is over UAH 430 million.

Three members of the organized group have been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. At the request of the prosecutor's office, all three have been taken into custody.

Decorated Christmas tree with drugs: in Kyiv, a foreigner was notified of suspicion of selling psychotropics