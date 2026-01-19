$43.180.08
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
07:13 AM • 16135 views
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
January 18, 11:31 AM • 30426 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
January 18, 10:58 AM • 52131 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 42535 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 74999 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 108041 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 47949 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 57331 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 60674 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
Produced "dietary supplements" with cannabis: a drug network with goods worth UAH 430 million was uncovered in Volyn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1476 views

An organized group that produced and sold cannabis products disguised as dietary supplements has been exposed in Volyn. The value of the seized goods exceeds UAH 430 million.

Produced "dietary supplements" with cannabis: a drug network with goods worth UAH 430 million was uncovered in Volyn

In the Volyn region, a drug trafficking network worth UAH 430 million, disguised as dietary supplements, was liquidated, the Prosecutor General's Office announced on Monday, writes UNN.

The activities of an organized group that established large-scale production and sale of products containing narcotic drugs and psychotropics have been exposed and stopped

- the prosecutor's office reported.

Details

As noted, the investigation established that "from May 2025 to January 2026, three residents of Volyn organized the operation of illegal laboratories in the Lutsk district."

"Under the guise of 'dietary supplements,' they produced products with cannabis extract and tetrahydrocannabinol. Sales were carried out through the Internet, retail chains, and pharmacies in various regions of Ukraine," the prosecutor's office said.

During the searches, significant volumes of finished products, raw materials, and equipment were seized, as reported. More than 100 searches were conducted in 21 regions of the country.

The estimated value of the seized goods at "black market" prices is over UAH 430 million.

Three members of the organized group have been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. At the request of the prosecutor's office, all three have been taken into custody.

Julia Shramko

