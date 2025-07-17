Procurement - a strategic partner for business: MHP Procurement Conference 2025 kicks off in Kyiv

Today, July 17, the MHP Procurement Conference 2025, an industry event that brought together experts and market players around the role of procurement in modern organizations, started in Kyiv, UNN reports.

The goal of the conference is to increase the efficiency of procurement throughout the country. And as a result, to strengthen the economy of our state.

More than 180 participants gathered to discuss the evolution of the procurement function: from an operational role to an important component of strategic management that contributes to increasing the efficiency, sustainability, and competitiveness of companies.

Among the speakers are representatives of MHP, KSE, DOT, DTEK ENERGY, EBRD, Mondelez Ukraine, TMC INTECH, UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group, VF Ukraine, Aurora, Federation of Employers of Ukraine, UMGI.

All proceeds from ticket sales and donations will be transferred to MHP's strategic partner — the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, which will direct them to help the military.

Dmytro Ptashnyk, Deputy Chairman of the Board of MHP for Procurement, spoke about the future of the procurement function.

He clarified that in 2025, the procurement function is undergoing a transformation due to geopolitical risks and the growing role of artificial intelligence. Globalization is giving way to fragmentation and creating large-scale challenges for procurement, namely: the need to move from global to regional approaches and revise traditional supply chains, Ptashnyk emphasized.

The strategic priorities of procurement today are:

- Implementation of artificial intelligence, which helps optimize processes. However, it is impossible to exclude a person from this process who will verify the result.

- Development of flexibility mechanisms and rapid response to changes through alternative supply scenarios and backup plans.

- Focus on optimizing working capital and diversifying suppliers.

- Development of practices that promote environmental, social, and governance responsibility.

- Formation of flexible teams that quickly adapt to changes.

- Implementation of a data management structure to ensure transparency, security, and compliance with regulatory requirements.

Procurement is an added value for companies. The most mature procurement functions demonstrate twice the efficiency in terms of operating costs.