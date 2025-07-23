$41.770.05
Negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations began in Istanbul
05:47 PM
Negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations began in Istanbul
05:15 PM
A short preparatory meeting between Umerov, Medinsky, and the host party took place in Istanbul
04:26 PM
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
04:25 PM
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
12:48 PM
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
12:21 PM
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
July 23, 09:26 AM
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Exclusive
July 23, 08:25 AM
Man dies during police detention in Vinnytsia region: SBI takes over the case
July 23, 07:59 AM
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
Procurement — a strategic partner for business: MHP Procurement Conference 2025 held in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 648 views

The second annual MHP Procurement Conference, organized by MHP, brought together over 190 participants to strengthen Ukrainian business by improving procurement efficiency. Thanks to ticket sales, UAH 800,000 was raised, which the MHP–Hromadi Charitable Foundation will direct to support the military.

Procurement — a strategic partner for business: MHP Procurement Conference 2025 held in Kyiv

On July 17, the second annual MHP Procurement Conference took place, bringing together over 190 participants. The event, organized by MHP — an international company in the food and agritech sector, was reported by UNN.

The global goal of the conference is to strengthen Ukrainian business by increasing the efficiency of procurement across the country.

"We are holding the MHP Procurement Conference for the second time, and we see how interest in the topic of procurement is growing, because procurement is a strategic partner for business. For us, this is not just an exchange of experience — it is a contribution to the formation of a powerful professional community. We openly share our experience because we are convinced: the more strong players there are, the stronger the economy," Dmytro Ptashnyk, Director of the Procurement Department at MHP, summarized.

At the conference, they discussed:

  • global procurement trends for the next 3–5 years
    • adapting strategies to wartime conditions
      • analysis of procurement function transformations in the period 2021–2025
        • practical cases of leading Ukrainian companies
          • panel discussions on security, finance, HR, and the role of procurement as a driver of development.

            Among the conference speakers were industry experts: Andriy Sozanskyi (DOT), Zoya Chechulina (EBRD), Pavlo Symonenko (DTEK ENERGO), Olena Voloshynska (PrJSC Mondelēz Ukraine), Olena Starodubtseva (KSE), Serhiy Sestrynska (INTECH), Alona Kuramshyna (UMGI), Volodymyr Sereda (UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group), Goshgar Hasanov (PrJSC VF Ukraine), Daria Buina (Aurora), as well as top managers and experts from MHP.

            The conference also had a charitable component — thanks to ticket sales, UAH 800,000 was raised, which MHP's strategic partner — the Charitable Foundation "MHP – Hromadi" — will direct to support the military.

            Reference

            The organizer of MHP Procurement Conference 2025 is MHP — an international company in the food and agritech sector.

            It has production facilities in Ukraine and Southeast Europe.

            MHP shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange.

            It unites over 36,000 employees in Ukraine and abroad, and is among the top 20 best employers in Ukraine according to Forbes.

            MHP exports products to over 80 countries worldwide. Its land bank is 360,000 hectares in 12 regions of Ukraine. The company is one of the largest taxpayers in the agricultural sector; in 2024, MHP was recognized as one of the country's largest investors by Forbes and NV publications.

            MHP is a leader in chicken production in Europe and is among the top 10 global chicken producers according to the WattPoultry ranking.

            The company develops over 15 food brands and, together with partners, several networks, including "Miasomarket" stores and Döner Market establishments.

            Together with its strategic partner, the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi," the company supports Ukrainians, develops communities, and preserves Ukrainian culture. For individual support and comprehensive assistance to military personnel, veterans, and their families, it implements the "MHP Poruch" program.

            The founder and CEO of MHP is Ukrainian businessman Yuriy Kosiuk.

            Lilia Podolyak

            Lilia Podolyak

            Business News
            London Stock Exchange
            Yuriy Kosiuk
            Forbes
            Ukraine
