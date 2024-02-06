Proceedings opened in Bukovina over possible beating of UOC-MP Metropolitan Longin

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 79238 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 119508 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123944 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165777 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165800 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268784 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177015 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166887 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148637 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238576 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 101595 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 73174 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 46697 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 42551 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 55345 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268784 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238576 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223899 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 249356 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 235405 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 119508 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100815 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101219 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117692 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118299 views
Proceedings opened in Bukovina over possible beating of UOC-MP Metropolitan Longin

Proceedings opened in Bukovina over possible beating of UOC-MP Metropolitan Longin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29660 views

Law enforcement officers in the Chernivtsi region have launched an investigation into the beating of Metropolitan Mykhailo Zhar of the UOC (MP) based on his public statements about the incident.

In the Chernivtsi region, law enforcement officers opened proceedings on the public statements of Metropolitan Mykhailo Zhar of the UOC-MP about his beating. This was reported to a journalist of UNN by the head of the communication department of the Chernivtsi regional police, Karolina Marysheva.

Based on Mykhailo Zhar's public statements, information was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under the legal qualification of Article 125 of the Criminal Code - intentional light bodily harm

- Marisheva said.

According to her, a number of investigative actions will be carried out as part of the criminal proceedings to establish all the circumstances and finalize the legal qualification of the incident.

"The police have not received any statements from Mykhailo Zhar, or reports from him personally or from others about him. We have opened proceedings based on his public report," Marysheva said.

Context

The Bancheny Monastery published a photo of Metropolitan Longin of the UOC-MP with bruises on his face. Longin said that he was allegedly beaten. "It happened on the night of 22.01.24, they knocked 3 times on the door, and when I opened it, I received a blow that knocked me unconscious. After the blow, I needed surgery on my eyelids. Now I feel fine!" he said.

Longin is a former abbot of the Bancheny Monastery.

AddendumAddendum

The Information and Education Department of the UOC reportedthat on January 2, 2024, at about four o'clock in the morning, the house where Metropolitan Longin lives caught fire. Longin was not injured, but the roof of the house burned down completely, and the house itself, as indicated, is no longer suitable for living.

In May 2023, Longin was notified of suspicion of inciting inter-religious hatred. During liturgies, he spoke disparagingly of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
kostyantin-stetsenkoKonstantin Stetsenko
chernivtsiChernivtsi

Contact us about advertising