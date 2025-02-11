Private jet from Washington lands in Moscow: Kremlin rejects version of connection with Trump's representative Vitkoff

On February 11, a private jet from Washington landed in Moscow. Users of the social network X assume that flight is associated with Donald Trump's special representative to the Middle East, Steven Vitkoff.

This is reported by the Russian media, UNN writes.

Details

According to Flightradar, the Gulfstream G650ER business jet landed at Vnukovo airport around 10 a.m. The Kremlin has no information about the arrival of Steve Witkoff in the capital of the aggressor country.

We have no information. And we have no plans to have any contacts, - said Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian president.

We said that we have contacts through various agencies. Indeed, they have intensified, as we have already said, as the administration is also establishing its activities in Washington. - Peskov added.

Meanwhile, according to Russian media, US Ambassador to Moscow Lynn Tracevisited the Russian Foreign Ministry. The reasons for the visit are not yet known.

In addition, Peskov said that contacts between Russia and the United States are carried out through certain channels and have intensified.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that despite the fact that there are currently no schedules for meetings between Trump and Putin, communication channels exist and are not closed.