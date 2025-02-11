Private jet from Washington lands in Moscow: Kremlin rejects version of connection with Trump's representative Vitkoff

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 37418 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 80824 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 100674 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 114438 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 95894 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 123430 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102239 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113197 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116822 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 157768 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102171 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 85670 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 56932 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 104197 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 89185 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 114456 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 123446 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 157780 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 148134 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 180328 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 89185 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 104197 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136049 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137891 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165916 views
Private jet from Washington lands in Moscow: Kremlin rejects version of connection with Trump's representative Vitkoff

Private jet from Washington lands in Moscow: Kremlin rejects version of connection with Trump's representative Vitkoff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 93057 views

A private Gulfstream G650ER jet from Washington, D.C., lands at Moscow's Vnukovo airport. Social media suggests a connection to Trump's representative, Vitkoff, but the Kremlin denies it.

On February 11, a private jet from Washington landed in Moscow. Users of the social network X assume that flight is associated with Donald Trump's special representative to the Middle East, Steven Vitkoff.

This is reported by the Russian media, UNN writes.

Details 

According to Flightradar, the Gulfstream G650ER business jet landed at Vnukovo airport around 10 a.m. The Kremlin has no information about the arrival of Steve Witkoff in the capital of the aggressor country. 

We have no information. And we have no plans to have any contacts,

- said Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian president.

We said that we have contacts through various agencies. Indeed, they have intensified, as we have already said, as the administration is also establishing its activities in Washington. - Peskov added.

Meanwhile, according to Russian media, US Ambassador to Moscow Lynn Tracevisited the Russian Foreign Ministry. The reasons for the visit are not yet known.

  In addition,  Peskov said that contacts between Russia and the United States are carried out through certain channels and have intensified.

Recall 

Earlier, UNN wrote that Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that despite the fact that there are currently no schedules for meetings between Trump and Putin, communication channels exist and are not closed.  

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump

