PrivatBank will suspend payments on the night of June 14: technical works

On the night of June 13 to 14, from 00:05 to 06:30, PrivatBank will be carrying out technical work - during this period, all payment transactions, including in ATMs, self-service terminals and POS terminals, will be unavailable. This was reported by PrivatBank's support, writes UNN.

