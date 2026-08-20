Prince Harry and Meghan will return to the United Kingdom

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are planning to return to the United Kingdom for an extended period starting this autumn, but they will not resume their roles as working members of the royal family. Associated Press reports this, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the Sussexes are planning to move to the United Kingdom for an extended period beginning in the autumn. Harry and Meghan will live in a private residence outside London that does not belong to the royal family.

At the same time, the couple plans to keep their home in Montecito, California, as well as their vacation property in Portugal.

The couple’s children, 7-year-old Prince Archie and 5-year-old Princess Lilibet, have already been enrolled in British schools and will begin their studies in September, said a person close to the Sussexes who was not authorized to speak publicly - the publication writes.

According to AP, Charles was informed of the couple’s plans on Sunday. Last month, the couple also visited the United Kingdom. However, Harry and Meghan do not plan to return to carrying out the duties of working members of the royal family. After the move, Meghan plans to continue running her company As Ever from the United Kingdom. Harry, for his part, will be able to devote more time to working with his British charitable organizations.

Reminder

Prince Harry and his family were offered accommodation at a royal residence during their visit in July, but without additional security measures. The palace received no response to the offer.