By law, Crimea belongs to Ukraine - Prime Minister of Albania

Crimea legally belongs to Ukraine. We want it to be liberated and returned to Ukraine, just like other regions where military operations are ongoing. Crimea is Ukraine, just like Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia - Rama said.

He emphasized that Albania's position remains unwavering.

We will continue to defend our principles and values, as well as the inviolability of borders, fundamental human rights, international law and the UN Charter - Rama said.

In February, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said that the statements of some people in Europe that stopping the provision of weapons to Ukraine will bring peace are not only cynical, but absurd.