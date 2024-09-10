Strengthening Albania's diplomatic presence in Ukraine: Sibiga holds important phone conversation

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga had a telephone conversation with Albanian Foreign Minister Ihli Hassani. They discussed the prospects of strengthening Albania's diplomatic presence in Ukraine, UNN reports.

"I had a very warm and fruitful conversation with the Minister for European and Foreign Affairs of Albania, Igli Hasani. I expressed gratitude to Albania for its continued political and military support of Ukraine.

We also discussed the prospects of strengthening Albania's diplomatic presence in Ukraine," the Foreign Minister said.

