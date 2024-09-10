Strengthening Albania's diplomatic presence in Ukraine: Sibiga holds important phone conversation
Kyiv • UNN
Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga had a telephone conversation with Albanian Foreign Minister Ihli Hassani. The parties discussed the prospects of strengthening Albania's diplomatic presence in Ukraine and expressed gratitude for the support.
"I had a very warm and fruitful conversation with the Minister for European and Foreign Affairs of Albania, Igli Hasani. I expressed gratitude to Albania for its continued political and military support of Ukraine.
We also discussed the prospects of strengthening Albania's diplomatic presence in Ukraine," the Foreign Minister said.
