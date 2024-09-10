Sibiga discussed with Norwegian Foreign Minister ways to strengthen long-term assistance and expand defense cooperation

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119262 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121938 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 199001 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153845 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153048 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143007 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198670 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112431 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187338 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105097 views

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 72031 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 41857 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 52575 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 81195 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 59309 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 199014 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198677 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187345 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214144 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202238 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 13856 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150013 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149251 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153320 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144240 views
Sibiga discussed with Norwegian Foreign Minister ways to strengthen long-term assistance and expand defense cooperation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104013 views

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga had a telephone conversation with his Norwegian counterpart Espen Barth Eide. The parties discussed the development of defense cooperation and further steps in the bilateral dialog.

Andriy Sybiga discussed with his Norwegian counterpart the development of defense cooperation and further steps in the bilateral dialogue. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga had a telephone conversation with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Norway Espen Barth Eide.

I had a conversation with my Norwegian colleague Espen Barth Eide. We appreciate our partnership and Norway's support for our people 

- said Andriy Sybiga.

The parties discussed the next steps in the bilateral dialogue between Ukraine and Norway, as well as opportunities for strengthening long-term assistance and expanding Ukrainian-Norwegian defense cooperation.

Sibiga held a meeting with ambassadors and consuls and outlined the priorities of Ukrainian diplomacy in the context of war08.09.24, 23:35 • 70580 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics

