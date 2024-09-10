Sibiga discussed with Norwegian Foreign Minister ways to strengthen long-term assistance and expand defense cooperation

Andriy Sybiga discussed with his Norwegian counterpart the development of defense cooperation and further steps in the bilateral dialogue. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga had a telephone conversation with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Norway Espen Barth Eide.

I had a conversation with my Norwegian colleague Espen Barth Eide. We appreciate our partnership and Norway's support for our people - said Andriy Sybiga.

The parties discussed the next steps in the bilateral dialogue between Ukraine and Norway, as well as opportunities for strengthening long-term assistance and expanding Ukrainian-Norwegian defense cooperation.

