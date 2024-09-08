Sibiga held a meeting with ambassadors and consuls and outlined the priorities of Ukrainian diplomacy in the context of war

He held an important meeting with ambassadors and consuls general, during which he outlined the key areas of work of Ukrainian diplomacy in the context of war. This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga, UNN reports.

Details

In his speech, Sibiga emphasized that "there are no days off" in times of war. Providing the Armed Forces of Ukraine with weapons and other necessary resources remains a top priority for Ukrainian diplomacy. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs must work every day to support the defense forces.

Sibiga also outlined several priorities for the coming months, emphasizing the importance of diverse areas of work that cover different issues, venues, and continents. He announced the strengthening of the MFA's coordinating role in these matters.

In particular, Mr. Sibiga emphasized the need for the Ministry to adapt to the realities of war and implement modern diplomatic practices.

In his statement, Sibiga announced the decision to recall Ukraine's Charge d'Affaires in Georgia due to a lack of understanding of the realities of diplomacy in a state of war. He also announced the first personnel decisions, including the creation of a new Ministry structure, a review of embassy staffing levels, and a planned meeting with the heads of leading universities to attract young professionals.

In particular, a motion was submitted to dismiss Deputy Minister Iryna Borovets. Sibiga emphasized that efficiency and dedication are the key qualities he expects from his team.

