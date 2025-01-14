Presidential impeachment hearings begin in South Korea

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 128453 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116681 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124740 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 125961 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 157306 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108260 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 153975 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104172 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113760 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117086 views

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 107227 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 38639 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115954 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113903 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 38587 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 128453 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 157306 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 153975 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182879 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172321 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113903 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115954 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138223 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130221 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147810 views
Presidential impeachment hearings begin in South Korea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26094 views

South Korea's Constitutional Court begins hearings on the impeachment of President Yun Suk-yeol. The process, which will last several weeks, is connected with the declaration of a state of emergency and suspicion of rebellion.

The first hearing on the impeachment of the current president begins in South Korea. This is reported by AP, UNN reports.

Details

The head of state is at the center of a scandal that led to his arrest. 

The hearing process is expected to last for several weeks, with a possible conclusion early next month. The final decision of the Constitutional Court is expected to be announced by mid-May, which could be decisive for the country's future political course. 

The political situation remains tense.

Recall

At the end of last year, the president declared a state of emergency, which caused outrage among the opposition, which viewed this step as a possible encroachment on the constitutional order.

The South Korean police are conducting an investigation involving President Yun Suk-yeol and a number of high-ranking officials in connection with the declaration of martial law. As part of this case, the prosecutor's office has restricted the ability of former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun to travel abroad.

According to the latest developments, Kim Yong-hyun, who is being held in a Seoul detention center on charges of rebellion, attempted suicide. His condition is currently unclear.

South Korea: President Yoon faces impeachment this Saturday13.12.24, 13:04 • 15417 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
seoulSeoul
south-koreaSouth Korea

