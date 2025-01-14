Presidential impeachment hearings begin in South Korea

The first hearing on the impeachment of the current president begins in South Korea. This is reported by AP, UNN reports.

Details

The head of state is at the center of a scandal that led to his arrest.

The hearing process is expected to last for several weeks, with a possible conclusion early next month. The final decision of the Constitutional Court is expected to be announced by mid-May, which could be decisive for the country's future political course.

The political situation remains tense.

Recall

At the end of last year, the president declared a state of emergency, which caused outrage among the opposition, which viewed this step as a possible encroachment on the constitutional order.

The South Korean police are conducting an investigation involving President Yun Suk-yeol and a number of high-ranking officials in connection with the declaration of martial law. As part of this case, the prosecutor's office has restricted the ability of former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun to travel abroad.

According to the latest developments, Kim Yong-hyun, who is being held in a Seoul detention center on charges of rebellion, attempted suicide. His condition is currently unclear.

South Korea: President Yoon faces impeachment this Saturday