Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgets
President Zelenskyy met with the "Servant of the People" faction: what was discussed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the "Servant of the People" faction, where issues of war were discussed, including military salaries, housing provision for IDPs, and the personnel crisis in the public sector. The meeting also touched upon support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the negotiation process.

President Zelenskyy met with the "Servant of the People" faction: what was discussed

On Tuesday, September 16, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the "Servant of the People" faction, where the main topic was issues related to the war. This was reported by People's Deputy of Ukraine, member of the parliamentary faction of the political party "Servant of the People" Oleksandr Fediyenko, according to UNN.

Details

According to the people's deputy, Zelenskyy's meeting with the faction lasted "about an hour and a half."

Unfortunately, very few issues were discussed. There was a lot of emotion among colleagues

- the message says.

The meeting discussed military salaries, housing provision for IDPs, partners-elections, personnel crisis in the public sector due to the introduction of lifelong PEPs, faction voting, and trust.

I cited a report by the Parliament's Research Service regarding lifelong PEPs in EU countries. We wanted the best, but it didn't turn out very well. We will correct it. Were there questions about the mechanisms, the terms of ending the war? Yes, there were, the main thing is the support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. While the front is more or less stable, the negotiation process continues, in our favor

- Fediyenko wrote in his Telegram channel.

"When we approach the decision-making process, the final decision will be up to the Parliament, the Cabinet of Ministers," he summarized.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service regarding long-range strikes on Russia's fuel sector and the intentions of the Russian leadership. He emphasized that Russia is adapting to the possibilities of war, and this can only be countered by strong sanctions and Ukrainian long-range capabilities.

