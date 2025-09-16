Russians have already failed two offensive operations, but are preparing for two more in the autumn - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has already managed to thwart two offensive operations by the Russian army, but Russia is preparing for two more offensive operations in the autumn. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Sky News, UNN reports.

In my opinion, we acted very timely. We thwarted two operations, completely thwarted two offensive operations. The third, I think, honestly, in a day or two we will understand that they suffered heavy losses, and nothing worked out for them, but I need one or two days to say this publicly. They are preparing for two more offensive operations in the autumn. I believe that things went much worse for the Russians than they expected. They are doing much worse than they reported to Putin. Putin doesn't know about this. I think he doesn't realize it, but he has schedules, he has reports, and at some point he will see it