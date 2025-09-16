Russians have already failed two offensive operations, but are preparing for two more in the autumn - Zelenskyy

$41.230.05
48.500.10
ukenru
04:50 PM • 10258 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
03:22 PM • 18025 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 15092 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 29789 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 44535 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 23805 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 38578 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 36230 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 16482 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 37414 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
45%
750mm
Popular news
What Putin promised Trump over the past six months - Ukraine's Foreign Ministry's responseSeptember 16, 10:48 AM • 20943 views
Famous dog Misha is no longer allowed into the Kyiv metro during shelling - animal rights activistsPhotoSeptember 16, 12:18 PM • 16724 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 15679 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 17065 views
Rzeczpospolita: In Poland, during a Russian drone raid, a house was hit by a missile from an F-16, not a droneSeptember 16, 01:03 PM • 10018 views
Publications
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect04:50 PM • 10257 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
03:22 PM • 18024 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 17129 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 44534 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 38578 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Charles III
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Kyiv Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma02:15 PM • 7572 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 15732 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 48964 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 47904 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 52548 views
Actual
The Guardian
TikTok
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Financial Times
The Washington Post

Russians have already failed two offensive operations, but are preparing for two more in the autumn - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine thwarted two offensive operations by the Russian army. Russia is preparing for two more offensive operations in the autumn.

Russians have already failed two offensive operations, but are preparing for two more in the autumn - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has already managed to thwart two offensive operations by the Russian army, but Russia is preparing for two more offensive operations in the autumn. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Sky News, UNN reports.

In my opinion, we acted very timely. We thwarted two operations, completely thwarted two offensive operations. The third, I think, honestly, in a day or two we will understand that they suffered heavy losses, and nothing worked out for them, but I need one or two days to say this publicly. They are preparing for two more offensive operations in the autumn. I believe that things went much worse for the Russians than they expected. They are doing much worse than they reported to Putin. Putin doesn't know about this. I think he doesn't realize it, but he has schedules, he has reports, and at some point he will see it 

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

148 combat engagements took place at the front, the invaders used 2113 kamikaze drones and carried out 3308 shellings.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Vladimir Putin
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine