President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that new sanctions packages are being prepared. He assured that they are strong, UNN writes referring to the President's address.

Details

Today there was also a report, we are preparing new sanctions packages. Strong sanctions packages - Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State also thanked everyone who supports the introduction of new sanctions against Russia.

New sanctions against Russia are needed. I thank everyone who advocates and supports this - the President added.

Addendum

Due to Western sanctions in 2024, the Russian oil giant Sovcomflot suffered losses of $393 million. The company's revenues almost halved.

Russian Gazprom Neft suffered losses of 21.3 billion rubles in the first quarter of 2025 due to sanctions, expensive services and logistical problems. Another giant, Gazprom, is also suffering losses and is asking for help.