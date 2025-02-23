President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented state awards to Ukrainian soldiers

Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented Ukrainian servicemen with state awards. President Zelenskyy also handed over the Golden Star orders to the families of the military who were posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on his official website.

"Ukrainians have come a long way. And this year, we must do absolutely everything possible and impossible to achieve real peace," Zelensky said.

The Head of State also handed over certificates for apartments to the Heroes of Ukraine and the families of the fallen.

To every Ukrainian soldier, to all the families of our soldiers, to everyone who supports Ukraine, I thank you for keeping Ukraine alive - Zelensky emphasized

Recall

Ukraine's president said that Europe should be a participant in future negotiations, as after Ukraine it could be Russia's next target. Zelenskyy also emphasized the important role of the United States and Turkey in ensuring security.

