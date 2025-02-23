ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented state awards to Ukrainian soldiers

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented state awards to Ukrainian soldiers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 44774 views

The President of Ukraine presented state awards and the Order of the Golden Star to servicemen and families of fallen heroes. The military and families of the fallen also received certificates for apartments.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented Ukrainian servicemen with state awards. President Zelenskyy also handed over the Golden Star orders to the families of the military who were posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on his official website.

"Ukrainians have come a long way. And this year, we must do absolutely everything possible and impossible to achieve real peace," Zelensky said.

The Head of State also handed over certificates for apartments to the Heroes of Ukraine and the families of the fallen.

To every Ukrainian soldier, to all the families of our soldiers, to everyone who supports Ukraine, I thank you for keeping Ukraine alive

- Zelensky emphasized
Recall

Ukraine's president said that Europe should be a participant in future negotiations, as after Ukraine it could be Russia's next target. Zelenskyy also emphasized the important role of the United States and Turkey in ensuring security.

Zelenskyy called on the world to support Ukraine on the eve of the third anniversary of the full-scale war22.02.25, 20:46 • 40545 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyPolitics
turkeyTurkey
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

