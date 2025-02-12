The security of Europe should not be discussed with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with The Guardian, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

We have great confidence in our army. And I'll tell you frankly, if there is an opportunity to increase our army, to seriously increase it, if we have the weapons and finances for it, we can live without another continent. But once again, this is the defense of Europe... Maybe Europe doesn't need to discuss the military, the presence, the security of Europe with Putin? Maybe this is Europe's business? Just like the defense of the United States is the business of the United States - Zelensky emphasized.

In addition, the President also noted that it is necessary to stop "infantile talk" and act decisively to ensure the security of Europe.

"Putin has never asked for anything - he just invaded our territory. So why should people on whose continent there is a war today ask him?... Maybe we should just stop these infantile conversations? Our security guarantees are ours. Europe needs to defend itself because it is Europe. And "Russians" are "Russians". They must be put in their place," the Head of State said.

Recall

Earlier UNN wrote, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian army is now twice as large as the army of the aggressor country, which may grow even more in 2025. Therefore, Europe may be occupied by Russia.