Advertisement
President of Ukraine dismisses ambassador to Latvia: what is known about Anatolii Kutsevol

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2136 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Anatolii Kutsevol from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Latvia. Kutsevol held this position since December 2022, and before that worked in the Cabinet of Ministers and the Presidential Administration.

President of Ukraine dismisses ambassador to Latvia: what is known about Anatolii Kutsevol
Photo: Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Latvia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Anatolii Kutsevol, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Latvia. The corresponding decree was published on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

To dismiss Anatolii Anatoliiovych Kutsevol from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Latvia

- the decree states.

Who will replace him is currently unknown.

Reference

Anatolii Kutsevol held the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Latvia since December 2022.

Prior to that, he was Deputy State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, worked in the Presidential Administration of Ukraine, was the chief specialist of the Bureau of European Integration of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, and served as Deputy Director of the Government Office for European Integration, Head of the Strategic Planning Department.

Kutsevol is married and has two daughters. In addition to Ukrainian, he speaks English, Italian, and Russian.

Recall

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs believes that NATO should prepare to use force in response to Russia's actions to prevent future airspace violations.

Yevhen Ustimenko

